A man holds an order of service for a memorial service held in honor of six DusitD2 hotel staff who died in an attack that killed 21 people within the compound that houses the hotel at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

DusitD2 hotel staff hold six portraits of their colleagues who died in an attack that killed 21 people within the compound that houses the hotel during a memorial service held in their honor at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A woman (C), looks on during a memorial service held in honor of six DusitD2 hotel staffs who died in an attack that killed 21 people within the compound that houses the hotel at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Mourners gathered at a Nairobi church Wednesday to honor six staff members who were among 21 people killed in a terror attack at an upscale hotel exactly one week ago.

The Somali-based Al Shabab militant group said they laid siege to the DusitD2 hotel grounds on Jan. 16 and some 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack.