United States Border Patrol agents wait near the secondary checkpoint in the US-Mexico border fence during a press conference held by US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, in San Diego, California, USA, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/David Maung

US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, listens to a reporter's question during a press conference held at the US-Mexico border fence, (background), in San Diego, California, USA, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/David Maung

A US Border Patrol agent stands near the secondary check point at US-Mexico border fence during a press conference held by US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, in San Diego, California, USA, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/David Maung

epa06717807 US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions (R), speaks during a press conference held at the US-Mexico border fence, (background), in San Diego, California, USA, 07 May 2018. In the background is a lighthouse, which is in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Maung

The United States Attorney General, during a visit to the border in San Diego, California on Monday, announced a "zero tolerance" policy against immigrants who cross the border from Mexico to the US illegally and said that in some cases the family members will be separated.

"These actions are necessary and made even more necessary by the massive increases in illegal crossings in recent months," Jeff Sessions said during his speech, adding that in February 2018 the US "saw 55 percent more border apprehensions than last February."