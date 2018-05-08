The United States Attorney General, during a visit to the border in San Diego, California on Monday, announced a "zero tolerance" policy against immigrants who cross the border from Mexico to the US illegally and said that in some cases the family members will be separated.
"These actions are necessary and made even more necessary by the massive increases in illegal crossings in recent months," Jeff Sessions said during his speech, adding that in February 2018 the US "saw 55 percent more border apprehensions than last February."