A Myanmar court sentenced seven soldiers to 10 years in prison with hard labor in a remote area of the country for their involvement in the extrajudicial killings of 10 Rohingyas during the military campaign last year, local media reported Wednesday.
The head of the Armed Forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, announced the punishment of the ten military personnel on Tuesday night in a Facebook post, which was subsequently reported on Wednesday by pro-government newspaper "The Global New Light of Myanmar."