Seven lawmakers of the pro-democratic opposition of Hong Kong were expelled from the Legislative Council on Friday after staging a fight with pro-government parliamentarians.
Seven opposition lawmakers expelled from Hong Kong Legislative Council
Pro-democracy lawmaker Jeremy Tam, C, is removed from a House Committee by security guards at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Pro-democracy lawmaker Ray Chan falls during scuffles at a House Committee at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffle during a House Committee at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
