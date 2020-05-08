Seven opposition lawmakers expelled from Hong Kong Legislative Council

Pro-democracy lawmaker Jeremy Tam, C, is removed from a House Committee by security guards at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Ray Chan falls during scuffles at a House Committee at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE