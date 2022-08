Israeli border police gather near the scene where a shooting took place overnight near the Western Wall, outside the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 14 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A woman takes a photo at the scene where a shooting took place overnight near the Western Wall, outside the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 14 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

At least seven people were injured, two seriously, when a gunman opened fire on a bus Sunday morning near Jerusalem’s Old City, the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported.

After an intense police search in the area, a suspect was later arrested after turning himself in and a firearm was seized, a police spokesman confirmed.