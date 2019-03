Several people hit a man who had previously shot several protesters during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 March 2019. A shooting by alleged Sandinista supporter left four wounded, including the aggressor. The gunman was identified as German Davila, a member of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and a member of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) in the 1980s. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A riot policeman tries to capture a demonstrator during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A protester who was allegedly shot and wounded in the neck and arm by a man during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 March 2019. A shooting by alleged Sandinista supporter left four wounded, including the aggressor. The gunman was identified as German Davila, a member of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and a member of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) in the 1980s. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega resulted in at least three people being arrested and several injured on Saturday during a new attack by the National Police against a group of demonstrators.

The arrests came less than 24 hours after the government signed a pledge not to repress people who participated in anti-government protests, which is, among other rights, guaranteed in Nicaragua's constitution.