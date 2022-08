Several Chinese cities under lockdown amid Covid outbreaks

Beijing (China), 09/08/2022.- People lineup for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China, 09 August, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's Potala Palace after COVID-19 cases were detected in Lhasa. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 10/08/2022.- People wearing face masks ride scooter on street in Beijing, China, 10 August 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's Potala Palace after COVID-19 cases were detected in Lhasa. EFE/EPA/WU HAO

Beijing (China), 10/08/2022.- People wearing face masks walk beside a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 10 August, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's Potala Palace after COVID-19 cases were detected in Lhasa. EFE/EPA/WU HAO