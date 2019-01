Soldiers on duty after protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Several people have been killed and at least 26 others injured during protests over a fuel price hike and worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe, civil organizations and government officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called for a three-day strike starting Monday after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to double fuel prices.