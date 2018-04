Bulgarian Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov (R) speaks with European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici (L) during the European Union's (EU) informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs ministers (ECOFIN) at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Several European Union members opposed the adoption of a temporary tax on sales by large digital firms, proposed by the European Commission and promoted by France, the Union's Bulgarian presidency said Saturday.

Bulgaria currently holds the presidency of the EU, and finance ministers from the block's 28 member states were meeting in the Bulgarian capital on Saturday.