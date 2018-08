(FILE) An Afghan security officer stands guard as he secures the area of an explosion at a diplomatic and heavily guarded area in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least one rocket struck Kabul Tuesday, followed by several explosions, during an address to the nation by the country's president ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice.

The rocket struck the Afghan capital at 9am without causing any casualties, followed by a series of unidentified blasts, police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai told EFE.