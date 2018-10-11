People hold placards 'Constitution' during their protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB KAMINSKI POLAND OUT

Several hundred protesters on Thursday gathered at Poland's Supreme Court building to voice their anger over the right-wing Polish government's decision to appoint 27 new judges in defiance of a pending ruling from the European Court of Justice to decide whether recent judicial reforms contravened European Union laws.

The demonstrators, who were called on by an assortment of civic platforms who opposed the alleged politicization of the Polish judiciary, claimed the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's sweeping reforms went against the Constitution.