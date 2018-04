Greek students, affiliated to the Communist party, clash with riot police after trying to bring down a statue of former US President Henry Truman, in Athens, Greece, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

An injured Greek student, affiliated to the Communist party, takes medical care after clashes with riot police during their effort to bring down a statue of former US President Henry Truman, in Athens, Greece, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greek demonstrators, affiliated to the Communist party, try to bring down a statue of former US President Henry Truman, in Athens, Greece, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greek students, shout slogans as they demonstrate in front of US embassy, in Athens, Greece, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

At least five people were injured when clashes erupted between protesters and police officers in the Greek capital Athens, where there were demonstrations against recent United States-led airstrikes against the Syrian regime in reprisal for an alleged chemical weapons attack.

The tensions spilled over when a group of around 40 protesters attempted to pull down a statue of former US president Harry Truman in the center of Athens using an electric saw and rope.