Employees and bystanders wait in the parking lot after reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

At least five people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart on the outskirts of Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting began shortly after 6pm local time, Cheltenham Township police chief John Frye said.