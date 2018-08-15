At least five people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart on the outskirts of Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting began shortly after 6pm local time, Cheltenham Township police chief John Frye said.
Police, SWAT and rescue units respond after reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
Police, SWAT and rescue units respond after reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
Employees and bystanders wait in the parking lot after reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
At least five people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart on the outskirts of Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting began shortly after 6pm local time, Cheltenham Township police chief John Frye said.