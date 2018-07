Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) visits evacuated residents affected by heavy rains and flood waters at a makeshift evacuation center in the flood-devastated town of Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Police and fire department rescue workers search for missing people in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Several automobile and technological firms suspended operations in their plants Wednesday as unprecedented heavy rains led to floods and landslides that have left 179 dead in the country until now.

Carmaker Mitsubishi Motors decided to keep its Mizushima plant closed for the third day in the Okayama Prefecture, one of the hardest hit by the rains, to ensure safety of workers.