The smoke rises from a destroyed vehicle at the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A Somali intelligence officer walks at the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Jul 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali police officers rush toward the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least seven people were killed Saturday when two car bombs were detonated close to the interior ministry building in the restive Somali capital Mogadishu, security officials told local reporters.

Another 13 people were injured in the blasts set off near the ministerial compound, which the assailants managed to breach before being fought back by security forces.