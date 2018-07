Lao villagers are stranded on a roof of a house after they evacuated floodwaters following the collapse of the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Several people have been killed, hundreds remain missing and around 6,600 are homeless after the collapse of a hydroelectric dam under construction in Laos, according to authorities cited by the official Lao News Agency on Tuesday.

The authorities did not specify the exact number of fatalities.