An ambulance arrives at the scene of an operation against Islamic State in Kabul on 3 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stand guard near the scene of an operation against Islamic State in Kabul on 3 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

At least two members of the Taliban government's security forces and several insurgents were killed Wednesday in a clash in a mainly Shiite neighborhood of this capital, authorities said.

Fighting raged for more than four hours until the security forces stormed the hideout of the insurgents, killing a number of them and capturing one, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Efe.