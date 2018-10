President Donald Trump tells reporters this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, that he is considering three or four locations for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and joked that he would no doubt like to visit the magnate's luxurious Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Several locations being looked at for second summit with Kim, Trump says

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is considering three or four locations for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and joked that he would no doubt like to visit the magnate's luxurious Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"It (the summit) is happening, we're setting that up right now," he told reporters in the Oval Office, where he also announced the resignation of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.