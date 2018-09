Palestinians inspect a house it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Walajeh, near Bethlehem, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli troops stand guard as Israeli bulldozer demolishes a Palestinian house in the West Bank village of Walajeh, near Bethlehem, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes as Israeli bulldozer demolishes a Palestinian house in the West Bank village of Walajeh, near Bethlehem, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians scuffle with Israeli border policemen as Israeli bulldozer demolishes a Palestinian house in the West Bank village of Walajeh, near Bethlehem, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Several Palestinians were injured on Monday by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank while attempting to prevent the army from demolishing four homes in the village of al-Walaja near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA stated.

The village is located in a section of the West Bank under full Israeli control, called Area C, in which Palestinians are refused building permits - the nominal reason the homes were destroyed Monday.