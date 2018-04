Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Nov 20, 2017 (issued Nov 21, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A handout picture made available on Jul 21, 2016 by Syrian arab news agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview in Damascus, Syria, Jul 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SANA HANDOUT

Several people were killed and injured when the Tayfur military airbase in Syria came under missile attack on Monday, state news agency SANA reported.

An anonymous military source cited by SANA said that there were reports of several dead and wounded in the attack in the northern province of Homs but the state broadcaster did not give exact numbers of casualties.