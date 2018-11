A handout photo made available by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) shows a bushfire in central Queensland threatening homes in Deepwater and Baffle Creek, Australia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/QLD FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES

Evacuations orders have been issued for several towns in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland, where over 80 bushfires were burning on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued emergency warnings, urging residents of the towns of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek and Dalrymple Heights to "leave immediately".