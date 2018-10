epa07111360 A ship passes a partially dried out riverbed of the Rhine River in Duisburg, 22 October 2018. The Rhine river reached a new low water record of 155 centimeters in Duisburg, while the previous lowest water level measured to date was recorded on 30 September 2003 at 174 centimeters. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

epa07111338 The water level indicator on the Rhine River shows a new record low water level of 155 centimeters in Duisburg, Germany, 22 October 2018. The lowest water level measured to date was recorded on 30 September 2003 at 174 centimeters. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

epa07111196 The company name of the headquarters of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg, Germany, 22 October 2018. Due to the low water levels of the Rhine, thyssenkrupp no longer receives sufficient raw materials for its Duisburg steel plant and has therefore cut back production. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The low water levels of the Rhine river in central West Germany have slowed down the production of a major smelter because it no longer receives sufficient raw materials, an epa-efe photojournalist reported on Monday.

The German smelter, ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe, had to significantly reduce its production output due to insufficient materials linked to extremely low water levels in the local river it uses for manufacturing.