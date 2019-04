A man walks past the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque while doing his afternoon exercise at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas park, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Apr. 1, 2019 (issued Apr. 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR BRUNEI OUT

A view of the Brunei Supreme Court and Syariah Courts Building in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Apr. 1, 2019 (issued Apr. 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR BRUNEI OUT

A man walks inside the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque to perform the sunset prayer in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Apr. 1, 2019 (issued Apr. 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR BRUNEI OUT

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah waves to well-wishers during a procession as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 5, 2017 (reissued Mar. 21, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER BRUNEI OUT

The sultanate of Brunei on Wednesday brought into force severe punishments under a new penal code based on sharia or Islamic law, including death by stoning or amputations applied to crimes such as theft, sodomy or adultery.

The reform of the penal code, which was first officially announced on Saturday by sultan and prime minister Hassanal Bolkiah, does not appear in any of the media of the small Southeast Asian nation.