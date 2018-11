Projections are seen on the Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kenneth Roth, chief of Human Rights Watch, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2018, on the reality of sexual violence in North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Sexual abuse of women at the hands of North Korean officials is so common it's a part of ordinary life and operates under near total impunity, according to a Human Rights Watch report presented on Thursday in Seoul.

"Sexual violence in North Korea is an open, unaddressed, and widely tolerated secret," HRW executive director Kenneth Roth said at the report's launch.