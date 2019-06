Colombian singer and UNICEF Global Ambassador Shakira greets fans after receiving a Crystal Award during the Crystal Award Ceremony on the eve of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during her 'El Dorado World Tour' concert in Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Colombian singer Shakira dodged hoards of press on Thursday as they waited for her to arrive at a courthouse in northeastern Spain regarding an investigation over alleged tax fraud.

The artist avoided accessing the courthouse through the main entrance and thus bypassed a large group of reporters who had gathered at the door for her arrival.