Colombian singer Shakira (C) participates in the inauguration of the work of her new school in El Bosque, Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Famous singer Shakira on Friday urged the government of Colombia to increase the budget for educating and helping the hundreds of children who have arrived in the country from Venezuela with their parents.

"I ask the national government to increase the education budget. We cannot move backwards," the performer said while laying the symbolic first stone for a new school being built by her charity Barefoot Foundation in the El Bosque district, one of the most impoverished areas in her native city of Barranquilla.