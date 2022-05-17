Authorities of the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai announced on Tuesday that, after more than a month and a half – in some areas, more than two months – of strict lockdowns, it has managed to cut the chain of community Covid-19 transmission in all of its 16 districts.

The deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, Zhao Dandan, assured at a press conference that all the city's districts have entered the phase called "zero social transmission," reported state news agency Xinhua.