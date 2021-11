Visitors walk in front of the main gate of the Disneyland theme park on the first opening day after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai, China, 11 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZHOU YOU/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT

Visitors tour the Disneyland theme park on the first opening day after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai, China, 11 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZHOU YOU/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT

The Disneyland amusement park in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has been temporarily closed after a guest from Hangzhou tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home.

In a statement published late on Sunday on its website, Disneyland announced that it would close the resort on Monday and Tuesday to "to follow the requirement of Covid-19 prevention and control."