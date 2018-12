A man looks at a screen in a Bureau of Exchange in central London, Britain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chinese investors look at electronic screens showing stock movements at a stock exchange in Shanghai, China, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE

The Shanghai Stock Exchange will start a link program with the London Stock Exchange on Dec. 14, state-owned China Daily newspaper reported Wednesday.

Officials of the Shanghai stock exchange will take part in the launch ceremony of the program, called the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, in London, and announce a list of some dozen Chinese and British companies that will be listed in both markets.