A Chinese stock investor watches stock prices on his mobile phone at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, Aug. 27, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Tuesday closed with a rise of 0.42 percent - 11.16 points - to stand at 2,665.96 points.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also closed in green with a rise of 0.19 percent - 15.25 points - to stand at 7,953.72 points.