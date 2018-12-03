A Chinese stock investor watches stock prices on his mobile phone at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, Aug. 27, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Monday closed with a rise of 2.57 percent - 66.61 points - to stand at 2,654.8 points.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also closed with a rise of 3.34 percent - 256.72 points - to stand at 938.47 points.