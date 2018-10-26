An electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed Friday with losses of 0.19 percent or 4.95 points to stand at 2,598.85.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also recorded a slide of 0.33 percent or 24.69 points to close at 7,504.72.