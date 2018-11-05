Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed on Monday with a drop of 0.41 percent or 11.05 points to end at 2,665.43.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange ended the day in the red, dropping 0.36 percent or 28.46 points to stand at 7,839.08.