The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday gained 2.05 percent, or 50.51 points, to end at 2,514.87.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange increased 2.76 percent, or 195.4 points, to stand at 7,284.84.
Chinese investors look at electronic screens showing stock movements at a stock exchange in Shanghai, China, Jul.11, 2018. FILE
