An exterior view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Dec. 01, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday rose 2.17 percent or 60.52 points, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing at 2,847.42 points.

The second share market in mainland China, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also ended the day in green, with its index jumping 3.39 percent or 307.74 points to reach 9,379.47 points.