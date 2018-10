A man sleeps next to an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese man watches an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended trading on Thursday with losses of 142.38 points, or 5.22 percent, to stand at 2,583.46.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index also suffered a decline of 486.6 points, or 6.07 percent, to close at 7,524.09.