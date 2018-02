A frame grab of a video taken by Twitter users @1984to1776 and @jefferysun1019 of the immediate aftermath of an incident in which at least 18 people were injured, 3 seriously, on Friday after a vehicle mounted the pavement and plowed into pedestrians in a busy part of Shanghai, China. SHOTLIST: FOOTAGE COURTESY OF TWITTER USER @1984to1776 AND @jefferysun1019. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES

An incident in which a van carrying gas canisters caught fire and crashed into pedestrians in central Shanghai on Friday, injuring 17 people, was accidental, police said.

Early investigations show that a 40-year-old metal worker named Chen, from rural southeast Jiangxi province, was smoking a cigarette while driving and lost control of the vehicle after it caught fire, a police statement said.