Shahbaz Sharif (2-L), head of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, head of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam, and Siraj ul Haq head of Jamat-e-Islami party speaks to journlists after an All Parties Conference to discuss the elections results in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

A vehicle believed to be carrying convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from Adiyala Prison to a hospital after he complained about health issues, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Monday demanded an official probe into allegations of rigging in last week's elections.

"We demand constitution of a judicial commission to probe incidents that took place on Jul. 25," PML-N leader Khawaja Asif told reporters after a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee in Lahore.