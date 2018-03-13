Pakistan's ruling Muslim League party on Tuesday elected Shahbaz Sharif as its president.
Shahbaz replaces his brother, Nawaz, after he was banned three weeks ago by the Supreme Court from leading the party over alleged corruption.
Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and former leader of ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, stands with his brother and chief minister of Punjab Province Shahbaz Sharif (L) during the end of his four-day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 12, 2017 (issued 13 August 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR
