An undated handout photo made available by Pelayo Salinas de Leon of the Charles Darwin Foundation showing several sharks in the waters of the Galapagos Islands, including female hammerheads. EFE / Pelayo Salinas From The Charles Darwin Foundation EFE/EPA/Pelayo Salinas of the Charles Darwin HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Pelayo Salinas de Leon of the Charles Darwin Foundation showing a hammerhead shark in the waters of the Galapagos Islands. EFE / Pelayo Salinas From The Charles Darwin Foundation EFE/EPA/Pelayo Salinas of the Charles Darwin HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A veil of mystery at present obscures the status of Cassiopeia, a female scalloped hammerhead shark who made a round trip journey of 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles) from Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago to Central America but whose whereabouts now are unknown.

The pregnant female shark last February was located by satellite transmitter in the Galapagos Marine Preserve and then some weeks later arrived on the coast of the Gulf of Panama, a well-known area for her species to give birth.