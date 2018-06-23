Aboud does not like to use the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Syria, he prefers to say that a "problem" forced him to pack his bags and seek out a new life in Brazil, where he opened an Arab restaurant and has provided jobs to other refugees like him.

Abdulrahman Alsaied, 32, opened his small restaurant a year ago in downtown Sao Paulo, in which shawarma, a typical Syrian dish, is more than the specialty of the house, it is his lifeline, as well as that of a Somalian and two Angolan refugees.