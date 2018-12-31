Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C), her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain (L), and her sister Sheikh Rehana (R) flash the victory symbol after casting their vote at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (R) flashes the victory symbol after casting her vote, as her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain (L) and her sister Sheikh Rehana (C) look on at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Bangladesh Prime Minister's Awami League bagged an overwhelming 259 seats in the general election, according to official results released on Monday, following voting at the weekend that was marked by violence that left 19 dead and allegations of fraud from the opposition.

"I would like to congratulate Awami League for this huge victory and the same time (I congratulate) the other political parties which participated in the election," Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said, as he announced the official results.