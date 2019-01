The leader of the Awami League party was Monday sworn in as prime minister of Bangladesh for the third consecutive term, following the Dec.30 election fraught with violent incidents and allegations of fraud by the opposition.

Sheikh Hasina,71, was sworn in along with her new 47-member cabinet before President Abdul Hamid at his official residence in Dhaka after the elections gave the Awami League a new term with 288 of the 300 seats of parliament.