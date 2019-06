Members of the Myanmar Red Cross society carry a wounded Rakhine ethnic woman as they move injured people from a boat to Sittwe Hospital, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jun 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

Members of the Myanmar Red Cross society carry a wounded Rakhine ethnic woman as they move injured people from a boat to Sittwe Hospital, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jun 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

Members of the Myanmar Red Cross society carry a wounded Rakhine ethnic woman as they move injured people from a boat to Sittwe Hospital, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jun 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

At least seven people have been killed in an artillery attack in Rakhine State, western Myanmar, sources told EFE on Wednesday.

The fighting between the Arakan Army and Myanmar's military has been escalating since last week in Minbya Township, east of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, formerly known as the Arakan.