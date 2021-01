Alex Navarro, a resident of Casa Frida, a Mexico City-based shelter for homeless and/or at-risk members of Mexico's LGBT community, is interviewed by Efe on 04 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

Raul Caporal, co-director de Casa Frida, a Mexico City-based shelter for homeless and/or at-risk members of Mexico's LGBT community, is interviewed by Efe on 04 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

An 04 January 2021 photo of residents of Casa Frida, a Mexico City-based shelter for homeless and/or at-risk members of Mexico's LGBT community. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

Before discovering Casa Frida, Alex Navarro thought of shelters as uniformly hostile places.

But three months after his arrival at that Mexico City-based refuge for at-risk members of the LGBTIQ+ community, he is deeply grateful to that civil association that sprung up during the health emergency and has soldiered on despite facing threats of violence.