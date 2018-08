A customer looks for dairy products left in a shelf in a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 August 2018. After almost a week of Venezuelan President Maduro's government fixing the prices of at least 25 food items in the basic basket, the disappearance of these products is observed almost completely in all the country's stores and supermarkets. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

An empty shelf in a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 August 2018. After almost a week of Venezuelan President Maduro's government fixing the prices of at least 25 food items in the basic basket, the disappearance of these products is observed almost completely in all the country's stores and supermarkets. Only hamburger meat and industrialized chicken croquettes are available at unregulated prices. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supermarket and pharmacy shelves across Venezuela were left empty and hundreds of workers lost their jobs as the new economic measures adopted by the Venezuelan government to reactivate the country's economy turned one week on Monday.

Almost 25 types of basic food supplies, for which prices were regulated by the government earlier last week, disappeared from virtually all shops in Caracas and the satellite cities of Gueneras and Guatire, EFE was able to observe.