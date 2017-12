Undated file photo showing a police operation. One sheriff's deputy was killed, and four others wounded, along with two civilians when a shooter ambushed them in a Denver suburb on Sunday morning as they responded to a domestic violence call. The shooter was reportedly killed by police gunfire. EFE

One deputy was killed and four others wounded, along with two civilians, on the outskirts of Denver on Sunday, local authorities reported, adding that it is believed that the shooter was also killed by police gunfire.

The incident - which authorities said appeared to be an ambush-style attack on the deputies - occurred on Sunday morning when the Douglas County sheriff's deputies were responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment building in the town of Highlands Ranch.