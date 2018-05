The body of a Japanese mountaineer, the first climber to attempt to scale Mt. Everest after the earthquake in 2015 that killed over 9,000 in Nepal, was recovered on Monday by a group of sherpas.

Nobukazu Kuriki had climbed 7,400 meters (17,716 feet) together with the four sherpas accompanying him but on Sunday night he called the base camp with a request to be rescued as he was not feeling well, Tikaram Gurung, director of Bochi Bochi Treks, the company that organized the expedition, told EFE.