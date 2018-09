Police officers stand guard along the route of Ashura Day procession in Quetta, Pakistan, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED

Pakistani Shi'ite Muslims gather around a 'Zuljinah', symbolizing the horse of seventh century saint Imam Hussain, during Ashura Day procession in Quetta, Pakistan, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED

Police officers stand guard along the route of Ashura Day procession in Quetta, Pakistan, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Shia Muslims marched through Quetta in the restive Balochistan province in Pakistan Friday to mark Ashura day, a festival of mourning, held on the 10th day of Muharram.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Shia Muslims revere Hussein as the third Imam.