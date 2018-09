Japan's Prime Minister and president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Shinzo Abe (C) reacts after being re-elected as leader of the LDP at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Prime Minister and president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Shinzo Abe delivers a speech after being re-elected as leader of the LDP at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was re-elected Thursday as the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which will allow him to continue to head the country's government.

Abe, 63, got 553 votes, easily defeating former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who obtained 254 votes in the internal party elections.